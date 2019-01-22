

CTV Windsor





Windsor police laid two stunt driving charges within one hour in the city.

An officer from the Traffic Enforcement Unit was monitoring the speed of vehicles travelling westbound on EC Row Expressway near Dominion Boulevard on Friday around 9 p.m.

Police say a 2003 brown Toyota was observed travelling significantly faster than the posted 100 km/hr speed limit.

With the use of a speed detection device, the officer says the vehicle was travelling 154 km/hr in a clearly marked 100 km/hr speed zone.

As a result, a 36-year-old man from Windsor is charged with performing a stunt on a highway - speeding.

At 10 p.m., an officer was monitoring northbound and southbound traffic in the 2400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

A 2016 grey Jeep Cherokee appeared to be travelling well above the 60 km/hr speed limit.

Police say with the use of a speed detection device, the officer confirmed the vehicle was travelling 118 km/hr in a 60 km/hr speed zone.

As a result, a 25-year-old man from Windsor is charged with performing a stunt on a highway – speeding.

In addition to the charges, both vehicles were impounded and both driver's licences were suspended for a period of seven days.

In one of the above cases the driver was not the registered owner of the vehicle.