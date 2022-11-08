Two alleged impaired drivers arrested after separate Essex County crashes

Essex County OPP have charged two people with impaired driving after separate crashes over the weekend.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 42 in Lakeshore on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Officers say one of the vehicles drove away from the scene and was located by officers a short distance down the road.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old Tecumseh man was charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to report accident

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of Justice in Windsor on a later date. File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

In a separate case, around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, OPP received a report of a single vehicle collision on Mersea Road 7 in Leamington.

The investigation determined that a single vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch.

Essex-Windsor EMS and OPP officers attended the scene and assisted the driver out of the vehicle. The individual was transported to local hospital as precaution.

As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old Leamington resident was charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of Justice in Leamington at a later date.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.