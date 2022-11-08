Two alleged impaired drivers arrested after separate Essex County crashes

Handcuffs and a breathalyzer device are displayed. (OPP_CR) Handcuffs and a breathalyzer device are displayed. (OPP_CR)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election

A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver