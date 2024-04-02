TWEPI launches solar eclipse guide

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island is revealing a 2024 Eclipse Guide to assist locals and visitors to experience the solar eclipse on April 8.

The guide features tips on how to experience the eclipse as recommended by the Province of Ontario and has already seen over 15,000 visitors interested in experiencing the eclipse in the region.

Large portions of Essex County will be in the path of totality during the solar eclipse. The partial phase should start at approximately 1:58 p.m. and end at 4:28 p.m.

Totality in some parts of Essex County should take place 3:12 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“Based on the engagement of our Solar Eclipse Guide to date, we anticipate a strong influx of visitors as well as locals to experience our region through a different lens on Monday April 8,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of TWEPI. “Being in the path of totality has given our region a unique positioning that other areas cannot share. We know some areas of the province are witnessing high occupancy levels, so we encourage you to book hotel rooms in Windsor Essex while you still can. Make a night of it for this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Visitors can see a list of accommodation partners near the path of totality in the guide.

Several locations across the region, specifically along County Road 50 in Essex County, which is the closest to the path of totality, are hosting limited capacity events on Eclipse Day. Highlights include wine tastings, overnight experiences, tours, hikes and more. You can view events in the guide.

A total solar eclipse will be visible in Windsor Essex! See the once in a lifetime spectacle in some of the best viewing spots in the region. Click https://t.co/dH0AAE4829 for details on the eclipse itself, where to view it and our special events guide! pic.twitter.com/0gNX2zIpFU — Tourism Windsor Essex (@TWEPI) March 31, 2024

How To Experience The Eclipse:

Looking directly at the Sun, without appropriate protection, can lead to serious problems such as partial or complete loss of eyesight. During any solar eclipse, it is imperative to wear special glasses with filters designed for eclipse watching (ISO 12312-2 international standard) to prevent eye damage. Regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes sufficiently. A few tips for you include:

A few highlighted details include:

While driving, avoiding looking at the eclipse and keep your eyes on the road.

Follow local directives and road signage as you travel on April 8 and stay updated on road conditions at 511on.ca. Expect increased traffic, especially along the Lake Erie North Shore and Route 50.

It is not safe to look at the sun without eye protection. Make sure you are using ISO 12312-1 international standard glasses.

If appropriate eye protection is not available, viewing strategies including an eclipse box or a live stream.