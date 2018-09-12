

CTV Windsor





There’s a new campaign to help artisans in Windsor-Essex.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) has launched a new program called W.E. Made It.

It is an online resource highlighting handcrafted artisanal goods made locally. Artisans, makers and retail partners that are part of the program can be viewed now at yqgmade.ca.

“W.E. Made It encourages visitors and residents alike to explore our local artisans and makers,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of TWEPI. “Through this experience, consumers will feel motivated to purchase a locally made product to bring home with them. “

The artisanal products range from being consumable like homemade sausage or cold brew coffee to functional like clothing or furniture, and even decorative jewellery or sculptures. They can be sold commercially at retail or at a market.

“We believe in local, authentic experiences and products,” said Orr. ”Supporting local artisans calls out to a pride of place and connects with visitors as they come to the Windsor Essex region.

TWEPI also unveiled a W.E. Made It billboard situated in Ford City on Wednesday that will highlight the program for the duration of the year. The billboard is handcrafted by local artisan Michael Difazio Reclaim Artistry.

“Being able to be part of the W.E. Made It Program made sense for me – and I’m proud to see a program launch that celebrates local artisans and entrepreneurs” says Difazio, the owner of Michael Difazio Reclaim Artistry. “This program really highlights districts and areas that may not be top of mind for visitors – and shows the magnitude of how entrepreneurs are the backbone to our growing communities”

Businesses and artisans can still apply to be part of the program by going online to yqgmade.ca.