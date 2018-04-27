

CTV Windsor





Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island officials are launching their annual tourism campaign with an expo at Devonshire Mall.

The “Windsor Essex Staycation Expo”, which runs Friday and Saturday, encourages residents to explore their own backyard.

Mall patrons get to learn from experts and discover things to do and places to see throughout Windsor-Essex.

Some highlights include craft beer, wineries, cultural delights and summer festivals. The exhibits focus on “Where Can WE Take You” within the region.

“Collaboration is an essential building block to growing tourism in our region,” says Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. “Through this event, Devonshire Mall has once again generously opened its doors to welcome us and our partners in the local tourism industry.”

Orr says is gives them the opportunity to showcase our region to thousands of local residents.

TWEPI is also debuting the 2018/2019 Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island Official Visitor Guide, featuring the destination marketing organization’s brand re-launch.

“The new visitor guide takes on a fresh approach, focusing on experiences and features less copy and more blog-style photography,” said Orr.

The displays are located in front of Hudson’s Bay during regular mall hours: Friday 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.