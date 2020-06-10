WINDSOR, ONT. -- A quarter of small and medium-sized businesses in Windsor-Essex say employee shortages are significantly impacting their ability to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey done by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce (WERCC).

“The lockdown has affected people whether that is mental health, anxiety of their own health, the health of their loved ones,” says Rakesh Naidu, WERCC president.

“People don’t want to risk exposure (to COVID-19) or bring it back and infect their family members.”

As workers continue to rely on the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), Naidu says some are now contemplating if returning to work is worth the risk of possibly catching the virus.

“People are questioning do they need to go out and work, or is the two thousand dollars they’re getting from the government of Canada enough for them to survive and make their ends meet.”

For the C.A.R.E Institute, a physiotherapy and chiropractic clinic in Windsor, they’re facing an unavailable workforce as they re-opened their doors last week.

“We have a lot of staff with young children. So the home-schooling issue has been a challenge for us. Daycares are closed. That’s been the main reason why we can’t get staff back,” says John Spirou, clinical director of C.A.R.E Institute.

Under new provincial directives, childcare centres can reopen June 12. Ontario will also announce details on summer camps soon. Spirou says this news comes as a relief to its employees who will need these services to return to work.

As for Canada’s 73 billion dollar wage subsidy program in place to help employers re-hire previously laid-off staff due to COVID-19, the C.A.RE Institute says they’ve slipped through the cracks.

“Many of our practitioners work as contractors so they don’t qualify for wage subsidy, unfortunately,” says Spirou.

Although business has declined by more than 70 per cent over the last few months, the support from the community has Spirou confident that they will bounce back.