Turning point in Cabana Road corridor construction

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says 2023 will mark an important turning point for the city’s plan to modernize and renew the Cabana Road Corridor.

Later this month, Phase 4 construction will complete the expansion of Cabana Road from Dominion Boulevard to Highway 3 in the west. The next phase of work on Cabana Road will include planning, design and early engineering activity to renew this important arterial roadway eastward.

The fifth phase of this project will rebuild Cabana Road from Sixth Concession to Walker Road and is expected to begin in 2024.

At the same time, planning and design activity has already begun regarding continued expansion, further east of Walker Road, where Cabana becomes County Road #42, in support of anticipated economic growth, our region’s new acute care hospital and a growing community.

“Council is investing in Windsor’s reliable road infrastructure through projects like the Cabana Road Corridor improvements,” says Dilkens.

Phase 4 of the Cabana Road project represents an almost $19 million expansion of the road from two to four lanes; wider sidewalks; active transportation facilities; upgraded water mains, storm sewers, street lighting, traffic signals and pedestrian crossing signals; and the addition of one more through and right-turning lane at the Highway 3 and Cabana Road West intersection.

All utility companies have completed the process of relocating utility lines to allow for this next phase of construction to begin.

“The city’s 2023 budget is about managing our investments in prudent, responsible and impactful ways. We’ve passed a budget that continues to invest in our community through a plan that not only ensures that inflationary pressures are accounted for, but also invests in the vital infrastructure needed to support our future growth,” says Dilkens.

The updated 10-year capital plan contains about $1.8 billion in spending, including $958 million for road and sewer improvements. In 2023, $178 million will be invested in public infrastructure renewal across the city of Windsor.

“With a $106-million investment in roads and sewer projects like this in 2023 alone, we’re continuing to ensure our economy thrives and residents can access safe and efficient transportation to meet current and future needs,” Dilkens adds.