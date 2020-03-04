WINDSOR, ONT. -- More overnight closures of the Detroit-Windsor tunnel are coming.

The $22-million renovation of the tunnel is continuing and workers need more unrestricted access.

The tunnel will be closing from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursdays for seven weeks, beginning this Thursday.

The closures should wrap up by April 30.

On the nights the tunnel is closed, the last tunnel bus will depart for Detroit at 8 p.m. and the final bus returning to Windsor leaves the Detroit tunnel plaza at 8:39 p.m.