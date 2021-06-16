WINDSOR, ONT. -- Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board have approved plans for a new school in Tecumseh.

The school will replace D.M. Eagle Public on Tecumseh Road.

“It’s a stones throw from current D.M. Eagle,” says trustee Alicia Higginson. “It’s a family there and they’re quite happy to have it continuously in the neighbourhood and to have it close to the park they go to, the library they go to and all of those things is quite important to the community here.”

Cost of the project is just under $23 million.

As part of the process, the Town of Tecumseh is hosting a public meeting June 22 to amend the official plan.