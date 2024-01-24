True Fest returns to downtown Amherstburg
An outdoor festival is returning to Amherstburg this weekend.
True Fest returns to downtown Amherstburg on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Organizers say the winter event promises an unforgettable 70’s themed disco dance party with creativity, community spirit and a celebration of artistic expression.
“This year features an electrifying lineup of fire and glow performances and a night of show-stopping entertainment with drag queen performances that will amplify the evening’s festivities,” said a news release from the town.
Attendees can also partake in a spin-to-win game in the inflatable igloos, and indulge at drink and snack stations.
“TRUE Fest is a testament to the creativity and passion that define our town,” says Mayor Michael Prue. “This event not only celebrates artists and our community members, but it adds to the vibrant culture that makes Amherstburg special.”
-
-
