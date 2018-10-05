

The Canadian Press





The federal government says a multibillion-dollar construction project to build a link between Detroit and Windsor is officially underway.

Fresh off his government's completion of a trade deal to replace NAFTA, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the home of Canada's busiest border crossing.

Trudeau is spending today in Windsor, where he'll meet with union leaders, tour a vehicle assembly plant and hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The prime minister started his day at the groundbreaking for the Canadian port of entry for the Gordie Howe bridge, a new span over the Detroit River set to open in 2024. The project, which will cost $5.7 billion, will have a lifespan of 125 years.

Trudeau says "we are incredibly proud to support this project.” He calls the bridge "massive" and vitally important.

He adds it's even more important this week, now that Canada has inked a new trade deal.

"Government and business can work together to get things done," says Trudeau.

He dodges @PattyHandysides question about the proposed twin span about the Ambassador Bridge, says he's here to celebrate The Gordie — Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) October 5, 2018

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder was also at the groundbreaking. He thanked Canada, saying "you stepped up" when Michigan couldn't afford a project like this.

Roughly one-quarter of all goods traded annually between Canada and the U.S. passes through the Windsor-Detroit corridor.

Trudeau spent much of Thursday in Montreal, where he pledged to compensate dairy farmers for their expected losses under the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, known as USMCA.

The deal allows the U.S. greater access to the Canadian dairy market and eliminates competitive dairy classes. It also promises Canada will be exempt from any future U.S. tariffs imposed on automobiles and auto parts as a matter of national security.