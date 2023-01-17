Trudeau visits Windsor on Tuesday
Justin Trudeau will be in Windsor Tuesday.
The Prime Minister starts his day meeting with university students at 11:15 a.m.
At 2:15 p.m., Trudeau will tour and meet with workers at an auto assembly plant – followed by a scrum with the media.
Later in the evening, he will attend a Liberal fundraising event.
Trudeau visits the Rose City on the heels of a trip to Saskatchewan where he is facing criticism for not visiting a local First Nation that recently reported the discovery of a child’s partial remains at a residential school site.
The community announced last week that a fragment of a child's jawbone was unearthed and ground-penetrating radar found two-thousand potential areas of interest.
Trudeau, who was in Saskatoon touring a rare earth elements processing facility, called the discovery heartbreaking but didn't visit the grounds.
The federation formally invited the prime minister to the First Nation in the coming months.
— With files from The Canadian Press
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December, grocery prices stayed high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December as the cost of groceries remained high and gas prices cooled.
Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.
Canada's alcohol industry says warning labels about health risks unnecessary
Canada's alcohol industry is pushing back against a call for mandatory warning labels on booze containers as suggested in new guidance that also greatly limits the recommended amount Canadians should be drinking.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
Bail hearing scheduled for Sask. sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
A bail hearing is scheduled today in Saskatchewan for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.
Canada can't meet emission reduction targets without faster deployment of clean tech: report
If Canada wants to hit its emission reduction goals for 2030 and 2050, it needs to scale up deployment of made-in-Canada clean technology, according to a new report.
6 people, including a baby, were killed in a 'cartel-style execution,' California sheriff's office says
At least six people, including a mother and her six-month-old baby, are dead after an 'early morning massacre' Monday that authorities in Goshen, Calif., said may be related to cartel activity.
Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
DNA and a decade of work identify Canadian soldier, 106 years after death in France
A whistle, a pocket watch and DNA analysis helped a Canadian Forces forensic team identify the remains of a Vancouver soldier more than 100 years after he died in France.
Kitchener
-
Man, woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death set to appear in court
A man and woman who are facing murder charges in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable are set to appear in court today.
-
Administrative staff at Wellesley Township 'feeling refreshed' after four-day work weeks
Wellesley Township administrative staff are halfway into a one-year pilot project for a compressed work week, and it’s already getting rave reviews.
-
WRDSB trustees give green light to motion exploring free GRT passes for students
Trustees with Waterloo region’s public school board are moving forward with exploring options to provide free bus passes to students.
London
-
Surprise announcement from mayor's state of the city address
More than 1,200 local business leaders are expected to fill the RBC Place Convention Centre to hear newly-elected Mayor Josh Morgan deliver his first State of the City Address.
-
Bus Cancellations in the London region
The fog and freezing rain is causing a number of bus cancellations and delays in the London region Tuesday morning.
-
London police arrest man connected with death of a child
London police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a young child
Barrie
-
Freezing rain alert forces buses off roads in most of Central Ontario
Freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions have forced the hands of transportation consortiums across the region to cancel buses this morning
-
Group requests funding to maximize affordable housing in new project in Orillia
Orillia could be getting more than three-dozen new affordable housing units if one charity's plans fully come to fruition.
-
Aurora's free art gallery in the park open for tiny creations
Currently, there are 10 pieces of art carefully placed in a sturdy wooden box in the Aurora Town Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Freezing rain warning for North Bay, West Nipissing
A freezing rain warning is in effect for the North Bay and West Nipissing area Tuesday morning.
-
Moosonee woman accused in stabbing currently on probation for arson, assault
Police say a 22-year-old woman from Moosonee, who is currently on probation for assault and arson, is facing more charges after a stabbing on the weekend.
-
Ontario senior loses more than $40,000 in antivirus phishing scam
An 87-year-old Ontario senior wishes he never opened an email that looked like it came from Norton Antivirus, as it ended up costing him more than $40,000.
Ottawa
-
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December, grocery prices stayed high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December as the cost of groceries remained high and gas prices cooled.
-
CHEO resumes treating older teens as pressures ease
CHEO says it once again providing care for older teenagers after two months of sending them to adult hospitals to deal with a never-before-seen surge in respiratory illnesses among younger children.
-
House fire in rural south Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire in the city's rural south end on Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Air Canada staff forced to think 'outside the box' in shipment of largest item airline has ever fit into Boeing 767
Air Canada staff in Toronto were 'put to the test' when recently tasked with shipping one of the largest items the airline has ever loaded into a Boeing 767.
-
These are Toronto's 10 busiest intersections
Here is a list of the 10 Toronto intersections with the most traffic congestion in 2022.
-
Madonna announces world tour through 'truth or dare' video. Here's when she comes to Toronto
Fans can strike a pose and vogue with Madonna herself in Toronto this summer.
Montreal
-
'Sometimes I just don't see the end,' Maisonneuve-Rosemont nurse on working excessive overtime
Around 100 nurses at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital are threatening to quit and signed a petition calling for their manager's immediate resignation for imposing mandatory overtime requirements on the staff. The nurses union is meeting with the health board on Tuesday after a sit in.
-
Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
-
Madonna announces tour dates with a stop in Montreal
American diva Madonna will make a stop in Montreal in August as part of her new world tour, dates for which were announced Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Suspect arrested following suspicious death of man in East Walton, N.S.
A suspect is in custody following a suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia premier, health minister to host summit with health-care partners
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson are to meet Tuesday with leaders in the province's health-care sector.
-
Rain and freezing rain linger into Tuesday for parts of Maritimes
Further periods of rain and freezing rain are expected for parts of the Maritimes Monday into Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
New guidance outlines how much alcohol Canadians should drink
New guidance on drinking for Canadians is out today, and the whole idea is less is more when it comes to alcohol consumption and your health.
-
Tuesday morning apartment fire forces road closures in Winnipeg
Winnipeg commuters are being warned about a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning that has forced road closures in the city.
-
'We have significant concerns': Lawyers of Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault question integrity of police investigation
The lawyers of a Manitoba doctor facing 22 counts of sexual assault say they have 'significant concerns' with the integrity of the police investigation after discovering a year of notes from the lead investigator are missing.
Calgary
-
'We literally ran out of money': Calgary Legion forced to close pub, sell building
It was supposed to be a model for Legions across Canada but, six years after it opened, the Royal Canadian Legion No. 264, known locally as the Kensington Legion, has closed its public restaurant and bar and sold its building, becoming a tenant in the property it once owned.
-
Canada's alcohol industry says warning labels about health risks unnecessary
Canada's alcohol industry is pushing back against a call for mandatory warning labels on booze containers as suggested in new guidance that also greatly limits the recommended amount Canadians should be drinking.
-
Woman photographs mice in Foothills hospital cafeteria; AHS investigating
A Calgary woman is raising concerns after she spotted several mice in a cafeteria at the Foothills hospital.
Edmonton
-
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December, grocery prices stayed high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December as the cost of groceries remained high and gas prices cooled.
-
Smith says no COVID-19 pardons because Canadian system doesn't work like the U.S.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is no longer pursuing amnesty for COVID-19 health-rule violators because Canada doesn't work that way.
-
RCMP ask for help to find 3 teens missing from Red Deer
Mounties in central Alberta issued a missing persons alert Monday afternoon for three girls who were reported missing on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man devastated after irreplaceable keepsakes from late wife stolen during break-in
When A Vancouver woman was dying from cancer, she knew she would never grow old with her husband or watch her daughters grow up – so she made sure to leave them handwritten notes and other gifts. Now, those priceless mementos have been stolen.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
Surprise motion to backtrack on Stanley Park bike lane removal coming soon, says park board commissioner
The Vancouver Park Board is poised to backtrack on the removal of the Stanley Park Drive bike lane, according to the board's sole Green Party member.