Trudeau visits Windsor on Tuesday

Justin Trudeau will be in Windsor Tuesday.

The Prime Minister starts his day meeting with university students at 11:15 a.m.

At 2:15 p.m., Trudeau will tour and meet with workers at an auto assembly plant – followed by a scrum with the media.

Later in the evening, he will attend a Liberal fundraising event.

Trudeau visits the Rose City on the heels of a trip to Saskatchewan where he is facing criticism for not visiting a local First Nation that recently reported the discovery of a child’s partial remains at a residential school site.

The community announced last week that a fragment of a child's jawbone was unearthed and ground-penetrating radar found two-thousand potential areas of interest.

Trudeau, who was in Saskatoon touring a rare earth elements processing facility, called the discovery heartbreaking but didn't visit the grounds.

The federation formally invited the prime minister to the First Nation in the coming months.

— With files from The Canadian Press