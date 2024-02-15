Trucker clocked going 94 km/hr on LaSalle road: police

LaSalle police say a transport truck driver has been charged with stunt driving.

Police say the truck was clocked on radar travelling at 94 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/hr zone in the 9400 block of Malden Road Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m.

An officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the area when they observed the large vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and stopped it. Police say the truck was clocked at 94 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/hr zone on Malden Road in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: LaSalle police)

The driver, a 37-year-old male from Windsor was issued a summons to appear in court for the charge of Stunt Driving – Speeding more than 40 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The tractor portion of the vehicle was seized, towed, and impounded for 14 days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days. The trailer portion of the vehicle was removed by another transport from the company.

As per Ontario Regulation 455/07 “stunt” includes driving a motor vehicle at a rate of speed that is 40 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit (speeding), if the speed limit is less than 80 kilometres per hour or driving a motor vehicle at a rate of speed that is 50 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit (speeding), if the speed limit is 80 kilometres per hour or more.