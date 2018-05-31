

CTV Windsor





A 64-year-old Chatham trucker has been charged after wheels detached from his trailer on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a grass fire at the eastbound Tilbury OnRoute Service Centre on Oct. 17, 2016, around 10:45 a.m.

Investigation revealed, an eastbound tractor trailer lost two wheels, from passenger side rear of trailer.

Both wheels came to rest in the south field causing a small grass fire. Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services attended to extinguish the fire.

As a result, the male driver, James Hall, 64, of Chatham, has been charged with operating an unsafe commercial vehicle.