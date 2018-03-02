Trucker charged after tractor trailer jackknifes on Highway 401
A tractor trailer jackknifed on Highway 401near Victoria Road in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent OPP)
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 1:58PM EST
A 51-year-old driver has been charged after police say he lost control and his tractor trailer jackknifed on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the crash on the 401 near Victoria Road on Thursday around 7:30 p.m.
Investigation revealed an eastbound tractor trailer had lost control; jackknifed and came to rest blocking both eastbound lanes.
There were no injuries reported.
As a result, the driver from Highgate, Ont., was charged with careless driving, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.