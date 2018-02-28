Trucker charged after tractor trailer detaches on Highway 401
Police say the trailer had detached from the tractor unit in Chatham-Kent. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 11:13AM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a truck driver after the trailer had detached from the tractor unit on Highway 401.
Police responded to the incident on Highway 401 near Victoria Road on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.
Investigation revealed the trailer had detached from the tractor unit while the Commercial Motor Vehicle was entering the eastbound on-ramp to the highway.
As a result, the 45-year-old driver from Highgate, Ont., was charged with operate unsafe combination of vehicles - commercial motor vehicle, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.