

CTV Windsor





A 67-year-old truck driver has been charged after a collision between a school bus and transport truck.

Chatham-Kent police say eight children were on the bus at the time of the collision, but only minor injuries were reported.

EMS officials say 10 patients were assessed and released with no further care or transport required.

It took place at the intersection of Tylee Street and Talbot Trail in Morpeth.

The 67-year-old Simcoe man was charged with careless driving.