Trucker charged after school bus and transport truck collide in Chatham-Kent
A school bus is seen in this undated image.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 10:01AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 1:51PM EDT
A 67-year-old truck driver has been charged after a collision between a school bus and transport truck.
Chatham-Kent police say eight children were on the bus at the time of the collision, but only minor injuries were reported.
EMS officials say 10 patients were assessed and released with no further care or transport required.
It took place at the intersection of Tylee Street and Talbot Trail in Morpeth.
The 67-year-old Simcoe man was charged with careless driving.