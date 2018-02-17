

CTV Windsor





A truck driver is facing several charges following a crash on the 401 in Chatham-Kent.

OPP were called to the scene on the 401 near Kent Bridge Road around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say the trucker was driving westbound when he lost control and went into the ditch.

A 34-year-old Brampton man is charged with careless driving, fail to accurately complete daily inspection report and fail to surrender inspection schedule.

The westbound on ramp at Kent Bridge Road will be closed Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to remove the truck.