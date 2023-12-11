Trucker charged after crash on Highway 401

A 24-year-old Brampton man has been charged after a transport truck rollover on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) responded to the single-vehicle collision on the eastbound Highway 401 east of Drake Road on Dec. 10 at 8:20 a.m.

Police say the rollover involved a transport truck that entered the centre median.

No life-threatening injuries were reported by the driver or the passenger of the transport truck.

As a result of the investigation, the truck driver was charged with careless driving.

A section of the eastbound Highway 401 was closed for several hours to allow for investigation and removal of the vehicle from the highway. The highway has since been opened.