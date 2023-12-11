WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Trucker charged after crash on Highway 401

    A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser is shown in this file photo, Feb. 19, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser is shown in this file photo, Feb. 19, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

    A 24-year-old Brampton man has been charged after a transport truck rollover on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

    Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) responded to the single-vehicle collision on the eastbound Highway 401 east of Drake Road on Dec. 10 at 8:20 a.m.

    Police say the rollover involved a transport truck that entered the centre median.

    No life-threatening injuries were reported by the driver or the passenger of the transport truck.

    As a result of the investigation, the truck driver was charged with careless driving.

    A section of the eastbound Highway 401 was closed for several hours to allow for investigation and removal of the vehicle from the highway. The highway has since been opened.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News