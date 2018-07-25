

Essex County OPP are looking for a stolen truck that was loaded with 800 pairs of stolen work boots.

Police say a 2017 International 32-foot truck with the company name Work Authority was stolen from a commercial property on Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh on Tuesday.

The truck is described as grey with a red box. It had Ontario licence 835 2XB and was identified as truck #677522.

The work boots were of various brands and sizes.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.