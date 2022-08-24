Truck rollover closes section of Highway 401 near Tilbury

A section of Highway 401 was closed to traffic Wednesday following a single-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck.

Lakeshore fire crews and OPP officers were on scene of the crash westbound on the 401 near Queensline in Tilbury.

Police say the driver was not injured when his truck flipped onto its side landing on the shoulder of the road.

Officers on the scene say there were no dangerous goods onboard.

Police say they are not certain when the area will reopen as clean-up is underway.