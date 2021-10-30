Truck or Treat Halloween event underway in LaSalle

Windsor, Ont. -

Kids in costume have the chance to see some Halloween vehicle displays while picking up treats on Saturday.

Truck or Treat is underway at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — rain or shine.

Families can walk through displays of a variety of trucks such as emergency, construction, farm vehicles and more.

Tables are set up at each display with tasty treats available.

“This Halloween, our goal is for each child to leave with a bag full of goodies, a host of good memories, and a smile on their face as we celebrate Halloween in a new and unique way,” the town of LaSalle said of the event.

Kids are encouraged to bring a bag to collect all their goodies.