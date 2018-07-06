

The Canadian Press





A 29-year-old truck driver faces 29 charges in connection with the deadly bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

Jaskirat Sidhu was arrested Friday morning from his Calgary home without incident, RCMP said. He faces 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

He is to appear in provincial court in Saskatchewan next week.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the truck and the bus crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, died as a result of the crash, and 13 players were injured.

The truck driver was not hurt.