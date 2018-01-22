

CTV Windsor





A 59-year-old truck driver has been charged after a crash on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Essex County OPP were called around 5:20 p.m. for a tractor trailer that left the westbound lanes of the 401.

A motorist travelling eastbound observed the truck leaving the highway, entering the ditch and travelling more than 200 meters before coming to rest against a fence on the north side of the highway.

A Scarborough man, 59, was the lone occupant and not injured.

He has been charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

One lane of the highway's westbound lanes was closed temporarily as the vehicle was removed.