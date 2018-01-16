

A 22-year-old Brampton truck driver has been charged after a tractor trailer crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Police responded to the crash near Dillon Road on Monday around 2:30 a.m.

Officers say an eastbound tractor trailer had lost control causing the vehicle to jack knife. As a result of the collision, a fuel tank was punctured causing a large amount of diesel fuel to spill out onto the highway.

Singh Jatinder, 22, was charged with careless driving, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Emergency crews attended and Highway 401 eastbound was temporarily closed in order to accommodate emergency and the Ministry of Environment cleanup crews and the safe removal of the vehicle.

Highway 401 westbound has since been reopened.