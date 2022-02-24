Truck crashes into building on Wyandotte Street

One person got a ticket for careless driving after a two-vehicle collision that involved a truck crashing into a building on Wyandotte Street.

It took place at Wyandotte Street East and Pillette Road on Wednesday at 10:44 p.m.

Windsor police say an adult male driver from one of the involved vehicles had to be extracted from the vehicle by Windsor Fire and Rescue. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed in both directions as police investigated.