U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say system issues have been causing backups for trucks along Huron Chruch Road leading up to the Ambassador Bridge.

The system issues were fixed at about 10 a.m., but the trucks are still lined up leading to the border crossing.

Border officials say they are doing everything that they can to minimize the impacts.

U.S. Customs is also coordinating with the Ambassador Bridge Authority along with other bridge operators and stakeholders that are affected by this issue.

Updated border wait times are available at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.