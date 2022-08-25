Tribute to Wheatley community on eve of explosion anniversary

Many roads remain blocked in downtown Wheatley, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Many roads remain blocked in downtown Wheatley, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver