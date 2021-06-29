Advertisement
Tree fell in east Windsor taking down hydro wires during storm
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 5:21PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 5:21PM EDT
Tree downed on Hickory Street after storm in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (courtesy OnLoction)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A violent storm ripped through the region late Tuesday afternoon causing a tree to fall down on Hickory Road.
The tree ripped hydro wires down with it when it fell.
Crews are working to clear away the tree.
It is unknown if any customers are still without power.