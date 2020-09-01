WINDSOR, ONT., -- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding all travellers that restrictions at Canada-U.S. border crossings remain in place for the September long weekend.

"All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism, recreation and entertainment, is covered by these measures across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation – land, marine, air and rail," said a statement from the CBSA.

With the travel restrictions still in place, foreign nationals, including United States citizens, will not be allowed to enter Canada for any of the following examples of discretionary/optional travel:

opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home

sightseeing and hiking

boating across the border

fishing or hunting

visiting friends or partners (outside of spouses or common-law)

attending a party or celebration.

Asymptomatic immediate family members, spouses or common-law partners of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who meet the immediate family member definition and are coming to Canada for a minimum of 15 days will be exempt from the prohibition from entering Canada for a discretionary/optional purpose.

Unless exempt, boaters cannot enter Canadian waters or boundary waters for discretionary or optional reasons. These reasons include: touring, sightseeing and pleasure fishing.

The temporary restriction on all discretionary travel at the Canada-U.S. border was put in place on March 21 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This restriction has been extended until at least Sept.21.