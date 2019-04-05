

An announcement about the much-anticipated widening of Highway 3 in Essex County may be a part of next week’s provincial budget.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek hinted at the news during Friday’s launch of the Pelee Islander II ferry in Leamington.

CTV Windsor’s Rich Garton asked a question about the status of the Highway 3 project during the news conference, and Yurek said some news will be made shortly.

“We have been reviewing every and all projects that have been to the table for the last nine months and we do have a budget coming out April 11th, so maybe I'll just say, stay tuned for that,” said Yurek.

Premier Doug Ford made a promise during the election campaign in May to twin the rest of Highway 3 from Essex to Leamington immediately.

The government recently released a list of 123 highway projects valued at $1.3 billion, and widening Highway 3 from two to four lanes did not make the list.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos has said getting the job done is about improving commerce to and from the county, but also about safety.

New Essex County Warden Gary McNamara added getting this project finished is a top priority.

"We’re halfway there. We need to finish it, this is one of our top priorities in the region that we want to see come to fruition," he said.

Local New Democrat MPP's have argued the Highway 3 expansion is shovel-ready.