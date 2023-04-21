Transport truck with alcohol involved in crash at Central Avenue and E.C. Row Expressway

Windsor police are letting the public know about some road closures after a crash involving a transport truck at E.C. Row Expressway and Central Avenue.

Officers responded to the collision at 10:42 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the collision involved two vehicles, one being a transport truck containing alcohol.

At this time, there is no report of any physical injuries.

The following traffic closures are in effect:

Eastbound onramp at Central Ave is closed

Northbound Central Avenue is closed at the Expressway

Eastbound off-ramp is being redirected to go Southbound on Central

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes around the area. Police believe that the area will be closed for a few hours to clean up the spill.