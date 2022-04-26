Transport truck driver faces careless driving charge following crash on Highway 401

One driver is facing a careless driving charge after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Tilbury, there were no injuries, police say.

Officers from the OPP Chatham-Kent detachment responded around 5:15 p.m. Sunday to the crash involving two transport trucks.

Police say the crash happened when the driver of one of the trucks collided with the rear of another that had slowed down due to traffic in a construction zone.

Police in the area say they have responded to six crashes along Highway 401 in the construction zone since the beginning of April.

A section of the highway was closed to traffic while the involved trucks were removed.

Officers charged a 22-year-old from Niagara Falls with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

There were injuries as a result of the collision, police say.