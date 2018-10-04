

CTV Windsor





A transport truck hit some of the stone pillars around a monument at the roundabout on Via Italia in Windsor.

The crash took place at Erie Street and Parent Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 30-foot clock at the centre of the roundabout was not damaged.

It appears the truck hit two stone pillars, lifted up some of the memorial stones around the block and damaged numerous street signs.

Windsor police closed the intersection for about four hours, but it has since reopened.

Police say a 42-year-old truck driver from Abbotsford, British Columbia is charged with careless driving.