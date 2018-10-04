Transport truck crashes into stones around Erie Street monument
A transport truck hit some of the stone pillars around a monument at the roundabout on Erie Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 9:40AM EDT
A transport truck hit some of the stone pillars around a monument at the roundabout on Via Italia.
It took place at Erie Street and Parent Avenue Thursday morning.
The 30-foot clock at the centre of the roundabout was not damaged.
It appears the truck hit two stone pillars and lifted up some of the memorial stones.
Windsor police closed the intersection, but it has since reopened.