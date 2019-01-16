Transport truck crashes as drivers deal with slippery roads
Crews remove a transport truck on Manning Road in Tecumseh, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (John Lewis / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 9:29AM EST
Essex County OPP say nobody was seriously hurt after a transport truck crash in Tecumseh.
Emergency crews were called to Manning Road near Baseline Road on Wednesday.
Non-life threatening injuries were reported.
Police are warning drivers of slippery roads in the area.