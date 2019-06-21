

A transport truck and a mobility scooter appear to have been involved in a crash on Tecumseh Road.

Windsor police were called to Tecumseh near Jefferson at 12:51 p.m. on Friday.

The transport truck and scooter could be seen in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Tecumseh Road.

Traffic was backed up on Tecumseh Road and police were asking motorists to avoid the area.

No word yet on injuries.