

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a transport truck and a mobility scooter collided on Tecumseh Road.

Officers were called to Tecumseh near Jefferson at 12:51 p.m. on Friday.

The transport truck and scooter could be seen in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Tecumseh Road.

Police say the person on the scooter was taken to hospital for medical assessment on extent of injuries.

Traffic was backed up on Tecumseh Road and police were asking motorists to avoid the area.