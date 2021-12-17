Transport driver facing careless driving charge after crashing into Highway 401 guard rail cables
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
Chatham-Kent OPP say a transport truck driver has been charged with careless driving after a crash on Highway 401.
Police say a transport truck struck the guard rail cables and became entangled in them, causing debris on the roadway including the cables.
The highway was closed for clean up from 5:24 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday.
Officers say there were no injuries to the driver.