Transport driver facing careless driving charge after crashing into Highway 401 guard rail cables

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent OPP say a transport truck driver has been charged with careless driving after a crash on Highway 401.

Police say a transport truck struck the guard rail cables and became entangled in them, causing debris on the roadway including the cables.

The highway was closed for clean up from 5:24 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday.

Officers say there were no injuries to the driver.