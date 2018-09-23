

CTV Windsor





A Scarborough man has been charged with impaired driving offences after police were called about a tractor trailer rollover in Chatham-Kent.

OPP say last Thursday around 9 p.m. they responded to the complaint on Highway 401 near Duart Road.

The complainant told OPP an eastbound tractor trailer was swerving in the lane and then entered the south ditch causing the tractor trailer to roll onto its side.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say an open bottle of liquor was located inside the vehicle.

A breath sample was obtained from the driver at the hospital.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood and driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor