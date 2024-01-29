Transit Windsor workers give strike notice
Transit Windsor workers have issued a strike notice for 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.
ATU Local 616-Windsor issued a news release on Monday, saying despite all efforts to work out a fair deal with Transit Windsor, contract talks are at an impasse.
The union says the Employer has made several creative attempts to erode the rights of these transit workers who are entitled to federally mandated 10 paid sick days - and they want to offset these days by reducing wages.
The two sides have been trying to reach a deal over several months of collective bargaining.
“The lack of interest in working out a fair deal for transit workers – and keeping the city moving was clearly demonstrated by Transit Windsor,” says Manny Sforza, ATU International vice president.
ATU 616 President Dragan Markovic adds that “we have always kept the best interest of Windsorites in mind which is why we held off on strike action, but Transit Windsor leaves us no choice.”
The ATU has served notice to the Transit Windsor and is giving one week notice to the riding public. Effective 12:01 a.m. next Monday, the workers of Transit Windsor will be on strike if tere’s no deal.
Flair Airlines owes feds $67 million in unpaid taxes, prompting seizure order
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
New Zealand mountaineer is fourth person to die in B.C. heli-ski crash
A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.
Prisoners in the U.S. are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Ex-IRS contractor sentenced to 5 years for leaking Trump tax records
A former contractor for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service was sentenced by a judge on Monday to five years in prison on Monday for leaking the tax records of former U.S. president Donald Trump and thousands of other wealthy Americans to media organizations.
Fourth-place Canada to be awarded Olympic bronze after doping case disqualifies Russian figure skater
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was disqualified from the 2022 Olympics on Monday, almost two years after the teenager's doping case caused turmoil at the Beijing Games.
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
Canada to offer universities, colleges low-cost loans to build new student housing
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says post-secondary institutions will be able to apply for low-interest loans to build student housing starting this fall.
Foreign interference inquiry's goal is to 'uncover the truth,' commissioner says
The head of an inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian affairs says the commission's job is to uncover the truth, whatever it may be. In opening remarks Monday, commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue said the task requires the inquiry team to investigate, analyze and reflect as thoroughly as possible.
