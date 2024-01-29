Transit Windsor workers give strike notice

Transit Windsor workers have issued a strike notice for 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

ATU Local 616-Windsor issued a news release on Monday, saying despite all efforts to work out a fair deal with Transit Windsor, contract talks are at an impasse.

The union says the Employer has made several creative attempts to erode the rights of these transit workers who are entitled to federally mandated 10 paid sick days - and they want to offset these days by reducing wages.

The two sides have been trying to reach a deal over several months of collective bargaining.

“The lack of interest in working out a fair deal for transit workers – and keeping the city moving was clearly demonstrated by Transit Windsor,” says Manny Sforza, ATU International vice president.

ATU 616 President Dragan Markovic adds that “we have always kept the best interest of Windsorites in mind which is why we held off on strike action, but Transit Windsor leaves us no choice.”

The ATU has served notice to the Transit Windsor and is giving one week notice to the riding public. Effective 12:01 a.m. next Monday, the workers of Transit Windsor will be on strike if tere’s no deal.