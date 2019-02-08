

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Transit Windsor is just weeks away from rolling out a big new bus.

The service is being loaned an articulated bus — sometimes referred to as a “bendy bus” — from its supplier Novabus based in Quebec.

“The reaction has been interesting because you get people that are not used to seeing a bus like this and right away you see the cell phones come out, taking pictures,” said Tony Houad, senior manager of fleet and support services.

The 60 foot articulated bus is expected to be making stops across the city in the next couple weeks as part of a four-week trial period. The test run comes as Transit Windsor is conducting a service review of ridership, routes and other concerns.

Houad says the longer bus can carry roughly 90 people compared to the 60 riders the typical 40 foot bus can comfortably transport.

That ability to carry more riders on a single bus could help reduce fuel and insurance costs for Transit Windsor. However, the articulated busses can cost up to $850,000 compared to $650,000 for the smaller options.

Houad stresses the service is looking for new solutions following a surge in ridership.

A new University Pass approved for students at the University of Windsor and an influx of international students at St. Clair College has helped add a million more rides for the service in 2018 compared to 2017 — a 22% increase.

“Which is amazing,” said Houad. “We’re so fortunate with the U-Pass that came on board, the international students at St. Clair College and just, you know, people using our service.”

Houad says the growing demand means Transit Windsor needs to respond.

“’Ok, you know what? We see that there’s a demand. How do we meet those demands of the city?’” said Houad. “The articulated bus could be one piece of that equation.”

Houad expects a decision to be made regarding the potential purchase of an articulated bus likely by the end of the year.

Transit Windsor previously used an articulated bus in the 1980’s to help meet traffic demands during high profile events like the annual Detroit River fireworks and the Detroit Grand Prix.