Transit Windsor staff could strike Monday

Monday morning’s commute could be sans-transit staff, with the union representing employees of Transit Windsor serving strike notice to the entity and the City.

Michael Lucier, the financial secretary/treasurer with Amalgamated Transit Union local 616, told CTV News a strike deadline has been set for 12:01 a.m. Monday.

“We’re working towards a deadline and hoping for the best this weekend,” he said.

ATU local 616 represents almost 300 members, including bus drivers and mechanics.

Lucier said their most recent four-year contract expired on Sept. 30 2023 and, despite negotiating since, they’ve been unable to settle any issues.

“We’re working hard with the city and our local and Transit Windsor to get a fair and reasonable offer for our employees and members that will reflect the health and safety and operational requirements of all of our jobs,” said Lucier.

CTV News reached out to Transit Windsor for comment but had not heard back by the time this story was published.

Lucier said a strike vote was held in November, when membership voted 97 per cent in favour of strike.

They’ve been in a legal strike position since Dec. 3.

“I think everyone is disappointed in the time it’s been taking,” he said.

According to the union, members have flagged wages and benefits, health and safety, and operational concerns among their priorities for a new contract.

Lucier said members don’t want to let passengers down by disrupting service.

He said he’s hopeful an agreement can be reached over the weekend.

“We are hoping for the best,” he said. “We’re willing to be working 24/7 until we can get a deal.”

Transit Windsor employees have not been on strike since 1991.