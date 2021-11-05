Transit Windsor routes added to possible COVID-19 exposure list
A Transit Windsor COVID-19 social distancing precautions on a bus in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, July 9 2020 (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure on certain Transit Windsor routes.
Dates of Exposure:
- Monday, Nov. 1: Bus 1C at 7:46 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.
- Monday, Nov. 1: Bus Central 3 at 3:06 p.m. to 3:26 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 2: Bus 1C at 7:46 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 2: Bus Central 3 at 3:06 p.m. to 3:26 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 3: Bus 1C at 7:46 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 3: Bus 1C at 3:30 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.
WECHU asks anyone who was on the buses on the identified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.