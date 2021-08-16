WINDSOR, ONT. -- Transit Windsor will resume full service on all city and county routes beginning Sunday, Sept. 5th

Transit Windsor has been operating on an enhanced Saturday service since September 2020. Tyson Cragg. Transit Windsor Executive Director, says with students returning to class, they wanted to return to full service.

Cragg says the company will continue to ensure safety by limiting capacity to seated loads, performing enhanced cleaning of buses, and continuing to require all riders to wear a mask on the bus.

In addition to returning to full service, Transit Windsor in partnership with St. Clair College is excited to launch Route 518X, which will reduce travel times between East Windsor and the college by over an hour each way.

At this time, the Tunnel Bus service to Detroit remains suspended until the border is fully opened.