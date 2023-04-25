Transit Windsor renews agreement with Town of Leamington

Transit buses that stop in Essex, as well as other towns, will keep running for another two years.

Windsor city council agreed to upkeep and renew the existing agreement between the Town of Leamington and Transit Windsor — extending the bus service to March 31, 2025.

The route circles the Towns of Essex, Kingsville and Leamington and connects to Transit Windsor routes at St. Clair College.

The service operates three round trips a day, Monday through Friday and two trips on Saturdays.

All revenue from the buses is used to offset the hourly service cost.