Transit Windsor informs riders of possible strike and buses to Lions game cancelled

Transit Windsor is letting riders know about possible disruptions to service, including the cancellation of the special events buses for the Detroit Lions game.

Transit Windsor says people should prepare for alternate transportation arrangements ahead of Monday, Jan. 15, due to a potential strike.

“We’ve been provided a 72-hour strike notice, which is mandatory notice for a union to provide under federal legislation,” said Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg. “We are continuing to negotiate in hopes a settlement can be reached, but we need our customers to plan ahead, just in case there are no Transit Windsor buses on the road starting Monday morning.”

Transit Windsor provides public transit service in Windsor-Essex, including service to Amherstburg, LaSalle, and Leamington.

In addition, Tunnel Bus and Special events services are provided to Detroit, Michigan, and school extra service is provided to select schools in Windsor. All of these services will be suspended if members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 take strike action.

Special Events Buses Cancelled:

To ensure Detroit Lions fans attending the playoff game Sunday night are not stranded in Detroit, the scheduled special events buses for Sunday, Jan. 14, are cancelled. Lions fans will have to find alternate arrangements, and anyone who has paid in advance will be reimbursed.

“Transit Windsor regrets the inconvenience a strike may cause our riders, but we hope this advance notice will allow time for preparations to be made that will help minimize the impact as much as possible,” said Cragg.

Michael Lucier, the financial secretary/treasurer with Amalgamated Transit Union local 616, said in a statement that he wasn’t expecting the special events bus to be cancelled.

“We are quite surprised to hear that they would have cancelled any busses without communicating with us, as we had scheduled our potential strike time in order to allow for the safe and timely return of all busses up to and including the end of day Sunday. We would never allow for any passengers, or busses for that matter, to be stranded on the other side of the border.”