Transit Windsor officials say increased ridership and a successful UPass Program has lead to more services for the University of Windsor and St. Clair College.

The Transway 1C is now offering 10-minute service on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Transit Windsor’s commitment to reinvest the funds from the UPass program has resulted in this enhancement to our public transportation services,” said executive director Pat Delmore.

The Dominion 5 and the South Windsor 7 routes have experienced tremendous ridership growth due to the success of St. Clair College’s increased enrollment of international students.

Transit Windsor had previously added service last year to accommodate the increase in ridership and had also provided additional service schedules to meet further rider demands.

The Dominion 5 will now provide a 20-minute weekday service schedule all day, and the South Windsor 7 will now provide a 30-minute weekday service all day as well.

“These enhancements will provide our riders with a more reliable service by ensuring more scheduled buses are on the way at peak hours,” said Delmore. “Transit Windsor is continuing to implement improvements to enhance our rider’s experience, and these are just a few examples that we hope will improve the rider experience going forward.”

