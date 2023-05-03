Transit Windsor getting ready for special events in Detroit
For the many concert goers and sports fans, Transit Windsor is bringing back the special events service to Detroit.
“The plan right now is to introduce it for early June,” said Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg.
But Cragg isn't about to compromise service in the city or county to make that happen.
“We're blowing the doors off the buses right now.” He said. “Our ridership is somewhere between 115-120 percent of pre-pandemic ridership.”
With the increased pressure on this side of the border, Cragg says he has to ensure Transit Windsor has the buses and trained drivers to facilitate special events service.
“We need to make sure we protect the core and that's the service Windsor-Essex residents, the tax payers, pay for,” he said.
Saylor Lorenzon used Transit Windsor to get to Detroit events before the pandemic and says those buses are missed.
“I went to a Tigers’ game last summer,” recounts Lorenzon. “We took taxis there not thinking about the fact that we might not be able to get taxis back. It cost over $200 to get a taxi back.”
She laughed as she remembered the fee was $200 American for a 10 minute ride.
A big Taylor Swift fan, Lorenzon is hoping the bus is available in early June when Swift hits the stage at Ford Field.
“The traffic is pretty brutal down there by the time the concert is over with like 50,000 people coming out of that arena,” she said. “Yeah, definitely the bus is the easiest way to go.”
Transit Windsor ran buses for about 200 special events before the pandemic. Cragg anticipates some of those may not return right away because of the increased ridership in our city.
“Late evening starts, concerts, evening ball games. Things that happen on weekends,” he said. “We have much more availability of resources to try and cover that stuff so those are the ones we'll be focusing on.”
Tickets for the tunnel bus can booked at the ticket window downtown or online when the service becomes available.
“Really you're only interaction when you come down to the transit terminal will be to have your QR code scanned and to get your return pass to get over the border,” said Cragg.
