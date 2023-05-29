Transit Windsor buses might have more senior riders next week: Here’s why

Transit Windsor is offering rides for a loonie for seniors next week.

From Sunday, June 4, to Saturday, June 10, seniors can ride any city bus, other than the tunnel bus, for just a loonie each time.

“We see this as an opportunity to recognize our regular senior riders but also to encourage other seniors to explore public transit as an option for their mobility needs,” said Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg.

A senior fare applies to anyone over 60 years of age. Seniors must show valid identification (I.D.), if requested by the driver, upon paying their fare.

The number of seniors in Canada will grow from 4 million in 2006 to almost 10 million in 2036.

“Transit allows seniors to stay active in their community at a time when many have given up driving and may be on a fixed income,” said a news release from the city.

Seniors are able to purchase tickets and bus passes at a reduced rate.